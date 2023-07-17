Fire erupts in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train | VISUALS

Ajay Singh, a Congress leader and former leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, was also travelling in the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express. He said the train stopped as soon as the fire was noticed.

A fire erupted in the battery box of a coach of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express early Monday, a railway official said. The Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin, heading from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to New Delhi, had 37 passengers.

"No injury was reported to anyone in the incident," the official said, adding that all the passengers were shifted to other coaches immediately.

The fire was soon doused and repairs were conducted. "The train resumed its journey after remaining halted for more than three hours," the official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

What happened exactly

The Vande Bharat Express train started at 5.40 am from Bhopal, West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Rahul Shrivastava said.

"When it was passing through Kalhar station, the station manager noticed smoke billowing out from the battery box of the C-14 coach following which he alerted senior officials and the train was stopped at Kurwai-Kaithora station," Shrivastava said.

Fire at Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train

"Fire brigade personnel extinguished the blaze by 7.58 am," he added. "The battery box is located quite far away from the passenger area under the coach," the official said. "The batteries were removed and the fire was extinguished," he said.

Ajay Singh, a Congress leader and former leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, was also travelling in the train to Gwalior. He said the train stopped as soon as the fire was noticed.

"People got down to see what happened. All passengers are safe. The train resumed its journey after remaining stranded for nearly three-and-a-half hours," Singh told PTI over the phone.

(With inputs from PTI)