Fire erupts in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train | VISUALS

2 Min Read
Ajay Singh, a Congress leader and former leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, was also travelling in the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express. He said the train stopped as soon as the fire was noticed.
A fire erupted in the battery box of a coach of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express early Monday, a railway official said. The Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin, heading from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to New Delhi, had 37 passengers.
"No injury was reported to anyone in the incident," the official said, adding that all the passengers were shifted to other coaches immediately.
The battery box of one of the coaches of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire today, i.e., July 17. No casualties reported #madhyapradesh #bhopal #delhi #vandebharat #vandebharatexpress #news pic.twitter.com/QLLweSy5Nj— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) July 17, 2023
The fire was soon doused and repairs were conducted. "The train resumed its journey after remaining halted for more than three hours," the official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
What happened exactly
The Vande Bharat Express train started at 5.40 am from Bhopal, West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Rahul Shrivastava said.
"When it was passing through Kalhar station, the station manager noticed smoke billowing out from the battery box of the C-14 coach following which he alerted senior officials and the train was stopped at Kurwai-Kaithora station," Shrivastava said.
Fire at Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train
"Fire brigade personnel extinguished the blaze by 7.58 am," he added. "The battery box is located quite far away from the passenger area under the coach," the official said. "The batteries were removed and the fire was extinguished," he said.
Ajay Singh, a Congress leader and former leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, was also travelling in the train to Gwalior. He said the train stopped as soon as the fire was noticed.
"People got down to see what happened. All passengers are safe. The train resumed its journey after remaining stranded for nearly three-and-a-half hours," Singh told PTI over the phone.
On April 1 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train between Rani Kamalapati station to Hazrat Nizamuddin.
(With inputs from PTI)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit
Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations
Jul 16, 2023 IST6 Min Read