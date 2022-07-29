Massive fire breaks out in Andheri West

Ten fire-fighting vehicles have rushed to the spot. No injuries reported yet, the Mumbai fire brigade said

A massive fire has broken out at the Veera Desai Road area in Andheri West, Mumbai. Rajat Chandra, who works at an multinational company, was passing by when he shot the following video, where smoke was billowing out of what seemed to be a film studio in the vicinity:

Level 2 fire reported in Andheri West area, near Star Bazaar on link road around 4:30 pm. 10 fire-fighting vehicles rushed to spot. Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1,000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet: Mumbai Fire Brigade#MumbaiFire pic.twitter.com/crYzbvrBKS — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) July 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the Mumbai traffic police on Twitter said vehicular movement has been diverted from Veera Desai Road to Dattaji Salvi Road to Indian Oil Corporation building, Chitrakoot to IOC (direct) due to the fire. The road from Courtyard restaurant to Chitrakoot north and south bound road is closed, the traffic police added.

Even residents as far as Chandivali, which is more than 10 kilometre from the Veera Desai area, could see the smoke from the fire.

Civic officials told news agency PTI that a fire broke out at a film set at Chitrakoot Ground near Andheri Sports Complex.

The Mumbai fire brigade said that a level 2 fire has been reported in the Andheri West area near Star Bazar on Link Road.

Mumbai | Level 2 fire reported in Andheri West area, near star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm. Several fire tenders at spot. No loss of life yet reported. pic.twitter.com/h89ho2ww5M — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Residents took to Twitter to post photographs and videos of the thick smoke that clouded the area.

