Fire reported at shops in Mumbai's Fashion Street

A fire has been reported at shops in Fashion Street in Mumbai. Fire tenders are at the spot, the Mumbai Traffic Police said.
The Mumbai traffic police also said that the road has been closed for traffic temporarily until the situation is brought to order.
Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said the fire at the shops on Fashion Street was a level 1 fire.
Over 20 shops are reported to have been engulfed in the fire. BEST, Mumbai fire brigade as well as police personnel are present at the spot.
