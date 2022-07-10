FIR registered against activist Medha Patkar, 11 others for misusing funds

An FIR has been lodged against social activist and the founder of the Narmada Bachao movement Medha Patkar. She has been booked under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly misusing the funds collected in name of education of the tribal children in the Narmada valley.

The FIR has been filed for deceit against Medha Patkar and 11 others people in the Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the FIR registered the complainant has accused Patkar of allegedly misusing over Rs 13 crore collected in the name of education of tribal children.

The complainant further alleged that the money collected by the Narmada Navnirman Abhiyan trust was being used in funding anti-national activities. In the FIR the complainant has requested for inspection about the same.

Additionally, the complaint stated that the Trust did not provide an account for all of the money raised from 2007 to 2022 for the tribal poor and their education, and how was it utilised, accusing them of misusing the funds.

Police have registered the case and an investigation is going on.

Indian social activist and former politician Medha Patkar has worked on a number of important political and economic concerns brought up by tribals, Dalits, farmers, labourers, and women who are experiencing injustice in India. She is the founder of the 32-year-old Narmada Bachao Andolan, which has chapters in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Narmada Bachao Andolan has been fighting for justice for individuals who will be harmed by the Sardar Sarovar dam project, particularly for those whose homes will be inundated but have not yet undergone rehabilitation.