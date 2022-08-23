5 booked in FIR filed against Mahagun builder in Noida for 'cheating'

By CNBCTV18.com

An FIR was filed against Mahagun builder in Noida for allegedly cheating a buyer. The director of Nexgen Infracon Private Limited, Amit Jain, and four others — Dheeraj Jain, Rajat Shruti, Neha Kohli and Sunil Kumar Singh were booked in the case. The case was registered with a police station located in Sector 113 of Noida.

The complainant said he had booked a flat in Sector 78 Mahagun Majoria Society in 2012. It is alleged that the builder did not give the possession of the flat within the stipulated time. When the flats were handed over, the facilities were not as per the standards, the complainant said.

The builder was also accused of taking the entire amount of the flat by "cheating". It is also alleged that the builder submitted fake or forged documents including the authority's clearance certificate.

According to Live Hindustan report, the builder also cheated people of crores of rupees in the name of maintenance.