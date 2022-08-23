    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    5 booked in FIR filed against Mahagun builder in Noida for 'cheating'

    5 booked in FIR filed against Mahagun builder in Noida for 'cheating'

    5 booked in FIR filed against Mahagun builder in Noida for 'cheating'
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The complainant said he had booked a flat in Sector 78 Mahagun Majoria Society in 2012. It is alleged that the builder did not give the possession of the flat within the stipulated time.

    An FIR was filed against Mahagun builder in Noida for allegedly cheating a buyer. The director of Nexgen Infracon Private Limited, Amit Jain, and four others — Dheeraj Jain, Rajat Shruti, Neha Kohli and Sunil Kumar Singh were booked in the case. The case was registered with a police station located in Sector 113 of Noida.
    The complainant said he had booked a flat in Sector 78 Mahagun Majoria Society in 2012. It is alleged that the builder did not give the possession of the flat within the stipulated time. When the flats were handed over, the facilities were not as per the standards, the complainant said.
    The builder was also accused of taking the entire amount of the flat by "cheating". It is also alleged that the builder submitted fake or forged documents including the authority's clearance certificate.
    According to Live Hindustan report, the builder also cheated people of crores of rupees in the name of maintenance.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)

    Tags

    buildersNoida

    Previous Article

    From TikTok star to politician — who was Sonali Phogat

    Next Article

    Supreme Court asks Election Commission to not decide on Shiv Sena's symbol till next hearing

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng