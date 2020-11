An FIR has been registered against Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan and makers of the Sony TV show for a question asked on Friday's special episode titled Karamveer. Reports suggest that FIR has been registered in Lucknow.

With actor Anup Soni and social activist Bezwada Wilson on the hot seat, Bachchan asked a question for Rs 6,40,000 cash prize, which kicked up a storm on social media.

The answer and the explanation that followed did not sit well with a section of internet users.

The question was:

On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?

The options were:

(A) Vishnu Purana (B) Bhagavad Gita, (C) Rigdev (D) Manusmriti

While declaring the answer as Manusmriti, Big B explained that Dr Ambedkar condemned and burned copies of the ancient Hindu text.

Multiple people took to Twitter to express their anger on the question, the host and the show's makers. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote on Twitter:

KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how cultural wars are win. It’s called coding. pic.twitter.com/uR1dUeUAvH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 31, 2020

Several other users accused the show of running a "leftist propaganda", while others said the show had "hurt Hindu sentiments".