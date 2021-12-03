FindYourFit raises undisclosed amount from Aditya Sanghi, plans to use funds for product strengthening

FindYourFit a geo-social app which matches people based on their fitness interests, has raised an undisclosed amount from Aditya Sanghi. The funds will be directed towards product strengthening, growth marketing and hiring the best talent out there, the company said.

The app al-ready enjoys a strong presence in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur with more than 1,500 downloads in two weeks and will now be targeting all the Indian metros and tier-1 cities.

"Pandemic has made everyone health and fitness conscious. Even though, the initial phase saw closing of gyms across the country, the fitness industry witnessed the launch of many new fitness apps. According to World Economic Forum, there was an increase of 46 percent in fitness and health apps downloads between the first and second quarters across the globe. India had a staggering number of downloads at 156 percent or 58 million new users. This trend is here to stay and will see a further boost in online fitness training, wearable technology, and mindful exercising," FindYourFit said in a statement.

"The biggest issue faced by fitness enthusiasts today is the lack of motivation to stay fit even though they have access to all sorts of fitness content around them. Joining fitness groups, or signing up for a fitness challenge, or tying up with a fitness partner is a better way to ensure one doesn’t lose focus. The two young women entrepreneurs Ankur Lohani and Arushi Lohani realized they were fre-quently falling behind their fitness goals, due to lack of motivation. In order to address this issue, they decided to be each other workout partners. This is what gave birth to the FindYoutFit Value Proposition," it said.

The user needs to register themselves on the app, based on their interests, skill level, and lo-cation, a number of searches will be shared with them. The user can connect with those searches which are deemed fit.

Arushi Lohani, Co-Founder FindYourFit said, “Fitness is here to stay. Individuals have become more conscious of their lifestyle and fitness choices. Through this app, we aim to connect with like-minded individuals through fitness and sports. We are planning to scale up and have a strong presence in Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai, and other metros starting early January."