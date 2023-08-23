homeindia NewsFATF delegation to visit India for on site evaluation in November

FATF delegation to visit India for on-site evaluation in November

India’s assessment will be based on 11-immediate outcomes laid down by FATF, including stringent anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks.

By Shivani Bazaz  Aug 23, 2023 3:29:14 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
A delegation from Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money-laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, will visit India for an on-site evaluation in November this year as a part of its ongoing assessment, sources informed CNBC-TV18. The FATF team will carry out an assessment of anti-money laundering and terror financing measures taken by the country.
Sources said the 12-member delegation will continue its on-site assessment for 24 days and will meet members from multiple stakeholders, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in Delhi and Mumbai. India’s assessment will be based on 11 immediate outcomes laid down by FATF, including stringent anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks.
The final review meeting is expected in June 2024.

What is FATF?
The body comprises 39 members and sets international standards to prevent illegal activities, including drugs, human trafficking and other crimes. It holds countries that do not comply with its standards to account.
FATF has two types of lists:
Grey List: The grey list comprises countries considered safe havens for supporting terror -funding and money-laundering and including in this list serves as a warning. 
Black List: Countries known as Non-Cooperative Countries or Territories (NCCTs) are put on the blacklist and are seen as supporting terror-funding and money-laundering activities. 
Last year, Pakistan was taken off FATF's 'grey list' after four years. "Pakistan is therefore no longer subject to the FATF's increased monitoring process," the body had said in a statement in October 2022. Meanwhile, Myanmar, Iran, and North Korea continue to be on the global watchdog's 'Black List'.
Also Read: Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took
 
First Published: Aug 23, 2023 3:19 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

fatf

Recommended Articles

View All

Mizoram bridge collapse | At least 17 killed, rescue ops underway — PM Modi announces compensation

Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read

BMC announces water cut in Mumbai for reservoir repair work, check areas to be impacted

Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Over 500 CBI requests for prosecution of corrupt officials stalled, CVC report reveals

Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Two dead as Rolls-Royce rams into oil tanker in Haryana's Nuh

Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read