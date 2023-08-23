FATF delegation to visit India for on-site evaluation in November

A delegation from Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money-laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, will visit India for an on-site evaluation in November this year as a part of its ongoing assessment, sources informed CNBC-TV18. The FATF team will carry out an assessment of anti-money laundering and terror financing measures taken by the country.

Sources said the 12-member delegation will continue its on-site assessment for 24 days and will meet members from multiple stakeholders, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in Delhi and Mumbai. India’s assessment will be based on 11 immediate outcomes laid down by FATF , including stringent anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks.

The final review meeting is expected in June 2024.

What is FATF?

The body comprises 39 members and sets international standards to prevent illegal activities, including drugs, human trafficking and other crimes. It holds countries that do not comply with its standards to account.

FATF has two types of lists:

Grey List : The grey list comprises countries considered safe havens for supporting terror -funding and money-laundering and including in this list serves as a warning.

Black List : Countries known as Non-Cooperative Countries or Territories (NCCTs) are put on the blacklist and are seen as supporting terror-funding and money-laundering activities.