FATF delegation to visit India for on-site evaluation in November

A delegation from global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog — Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will visit India for on-site evaluation in November this year as a part of its ongoing assessment, sources informed CNBC-TV18. The FATF team will carry out an assessment of anti-money laundering and terror financing measures taken by the country.

Sources informed that the 12-members delegation will continue its on-site assessment for 24 days and will meet members from multiple stakeholders that includes Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in Delhi and Mumbai. India’s assessment will be based on 11-immediate outcomes laid down by FATF , including stringent anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks.

The final review meeting is expected in June 2024.

What is FATF?

The body comprises 39 members and is responsible for setting international standards to prevent illegal activities, including illegal drugs, human trafficking and other crimes. It holds countries to account that do not comply with its standards.

FATF has two types of lists:

Grey List : The grey list comprises countries considered safe havens for supporting terror funding and money laundering and including in this list serves as a warning.

Black List : Countries known as Non-Cooperative Countries or Territories (NCCTs) are put on the blacklist and are seen as supporting terror funding and money laundering activities.