Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to travel to US on official visit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will travel to the United States on an official visit, which will begin on April 18, 2022.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that during Sitharaman's visit, she will attend Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund as well as the World Bank, the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG) and the G20 Finance Ministers meeting.

The Finance Minister will be a part of bilateral meetings with countries such as South Korea, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Sitharaman will also conduct one-on-one meetings with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from the energy, semiconductor and other priority sectors for the Indian government, the statement said.

The Finance Minister will also meet Mr David Malpass, the World Bank's President, in a high-level meeting.

During her visit, Sitharaman will also be a part of “Money at a Crossroad”, a high-level panel discussion, hosted by the IMF's Managing Director.

Apart from the official meetings with the IMF, World Bank, Financial Action Task Force and G-20, Sitharaman will also be a part of an event at the Atlantic Council, which is a renowned Washington DC-based think tank. She will also interact with the students and faculty at Stanford University,

