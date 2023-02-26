Filmmakers can land up in jail over incorrect movie duration details: Here's why India wants to scrap this law

In a citizen-centric move aimed at decriminalizing such archaic rules penalizing harmless acts, the Union Government is all set to introduce the Jan Vishwas Bill in the current Parliament session.
Bizarre as it may sound, a filmmaker can be jailed as per the provisions of the Cinematographers Act, 1952 for incorrect information about the length of a movie being submitted for certification.
The unprecedented bill aims to decriminalize 42 acts falling within the scope of as many as 19 ministries.
A government official told CNBC-TV18 that the proposed bill will decriminalize honest mistakes by postal employees, minor lapses in document submission by cooperative societies to NABARD and begging at railway platforms, actions which currently fall foul of the statute books.
While over 150 sections have been changed, another 150 will now have an appellate and penal mechanism where many fines till now imposed by the judiciary will be levied by the government authorities instead to declog courts.
Offences under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Legal Metrology Act which don't cause any harm to anyone are also on the anvil to be decriminalized.
Six readings of the proposed bill have already been undertaken by a Joint committee after discussions with industry bodies and other stakeholders like associations of cinematographers and postal employees.
First Published: Feb 26, 2023 7:23 PM IST
