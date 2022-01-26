FIR against Sundar Pichai, Google for copyright infringement

Suneel Darshan, the filmmaker of 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha', has filed an FIR against tech giant Google and its CEO Sundar Pichai for allegedly infringing the copyrights of the said movie. Darshan approached Mumbai court over the copyright issue, who then ordered an FIR against Pichai, YouTube’s Gautam Anand, and four others.

The FIR was lodged on January 25 under sections 51, 63, and 69 of the Copyright Act. On the directions of the court, MIDC Police Station in Mumbai has booked Google CEO and five others for Copyright Act violation.

Reportedly, Darshan had filed several complaints with YouTube, the video streaming giant before approaching the court. He said, "I made so many complaints but no response at all. I finally had to approach the court on the matter, after which the court ordered Mumbai police to file an FIR and investigate," Darshan told India Today.

He clarified he has not given film rights to anyone and has been fighting the "battle against YouTube for many years. I am yet to receive any response from them."