India's coming of age: FICCI leader optimistic about global recognition and climate action

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 5, 2023 10:31:37 PM IST (Published)

Subhrakant Panda, President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Managing Director of IMFA, on Tuesday (September 5) shared his vision for India's burgeoning role on the global stage.

Panda highlighted the remarkable infrastructural development in India and its potential to lead the world in climate action and women-led development.
"This is India's coming of age,"
proclaimed Panda, emphasising India's readiness to display its transformative infrastructure projects to the world. He expressed hope for India to gain recognition at the "high table" of international diplomacy and stressed the importance of progress in climate funding and women-led development. Panda also voiced concerns about the growing influence of politics in social and economic gatherings.
Additionally, Panda underscored the significance of bilateral discussions in India's global engagement. He expressed optimism about future discussions with the United States and the United Kingdom, foreseeing these dialogues adding another feather to India's cap.
Anish Shah, Senior Vice President of FICCI and the Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Group, echoed Panda's sentiments regarding India's global positioning. "We see multiple benefits of the G20, and it's heartening to witness India at the forefront," said Shah.
He praised India's resilience in the face of interest rate increases and emphasised the country's ongoing economic growth, which shows no signs of abating.
Shah did, however, express concerns about erratic rainfall patterns observed in August, while noting that India has faced such weather fluctuations throughout its history.
