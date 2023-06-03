Few Seconds & the Last Train Would Have Safely Passed: How the Odisha Tragedy Unfolded

The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed first and rammed into a stationary good train. Some of its derailed coaches then knocked off the last four coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Yesvantpur Express which was passing on a parallel track, say sources
The fog is lifting off the sequence of events that led to the deaths of more than 260 people in a three-train collision in Odisha’s Balasore district, with government sources stating that it was the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express that derailed first and rammed into a stationary good train. Some of its derailed coaches then knocked off the last four coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Yesvantpur Express which was passing on a parallel track. In fact, another few seconds and the Yesvantpur Express would have narrowly escaped the accident.
The horrific collision was reported around 7pm near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, around 250km south of Kolkata and 170km north of Bhubaneswar.
With the death toll feared to rise, several questions are being asked in the aftermath of the third and deadliest Coromandel Express crash in two decades – did a signalling system error or human error lead to the accident? Did the Coromandel Express have the much touted Kavach protection system? If it did, could the crash have been averted? What made the impact so catastrophic?