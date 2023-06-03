Few Seconds & the Last Train Would Have Safely Passed: How the Odisha Tragedy Unfolded

The fog is lifting off the sequence of events that led to the deaths of more than 260 people in a three-train collision in Odisha’s Balasore district, with government sources stating that it was the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express that derailed first and rammed into a stationary good train. Some of its derailed coaches then knocked off the last four coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Yesvantpur Express which was passing on a parallel track. In fact, another few seconds and the Yesvantpur Express would have narrowly escaped the accident.