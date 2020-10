The government on Tuesday issued guidelines ahead of the upcoming festive season in anticipation of a rise in public gatherings.. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) were issued as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus between October and December when large gatherings for religious events, fairs, exhibitions and cultural functions are expected to take place.

According to the Centre, festive activities will not be allowed in containment zones. A detailed site plan needs to be prepared by the organizers of such events in order to ensure minimum crowd. There must be arrangement of thermal screening, physical distancing and sanitization.

The government also urged the vulnerable population including pregnant women, elderly and people with co-morbidities to celebrate festivities indoors.

As per the SOP issued by the Health Ministry, the touching of idols and holy books is strictly prohibited in order to curb the spread of infection. During rallies and processions, people should be careful about not exceeding the prescribed limit. Wearing of masks and maintaining proper physical distancing is a must. The distance covered by these rallies will also be limited and ambulance services will remain on alert.

Additionally, closed-circuit cameras may be considered to monitor compliance of physical distance norms and wearing of masks at each venue. The events must have proper medical care arrangements with links to the nearest hospitals during health emergencies.