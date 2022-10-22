Homeindia news

Festive rush: CR hikes platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at six stations

Festive rush: CR hikes platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at six stations

1 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Published)

Mini

The new rates will apply to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel, all busy junctions catering to long-distance trains, and will remain in force till October 31, CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said on Friday.

Central Railway has increased platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis at major stations in Mumbai from Saturday to curb overcrowding amid the festive season, an official said.

Recommended Articles

View All

Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

IST3 Min(s) Read

Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

IST2 Min(s) Read

News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

IST2 Min(s) Read

The new rates will apply to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel, all busy junctions catering to long-distance trains, and will remain in force till October 31, CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said on Friday.
He said the hike was brought in place as heavy passenger rush was being observed amid the festive season. Such temporary hikes in platform tickets have been implemented by the zonal railways in Mumbai several times in the last two years.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Central Railway

Next Article

Supreme Court dismisses 'publicity interest litigation' on Taj Mahal