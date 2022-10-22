    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Festive rush: CR hikes platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at six stations

    Festive rush: CR hikes platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at six stations

    Festive rush: CR hikes platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at six stations
    The new rates will apply to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel, all busy junctions catering to long-distance trains, and will remain in force till October 31, CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said on Friday.

    Central Railway has increased platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis at major stations in Mumbai from Saturday to curb overcrowding amid the festive season, an official said.

    The new rates will apply to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel, all busy junctions catering to long-distance trains, and will remain in force till October 31, CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said on Friday.
    He said the hike was brought in place as heavy passenger rush was being observed amid the festive season. Such temporary hikes in platform tickets have been implemented by the zonal railways in Mumbai several times in the last two years.
