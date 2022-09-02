Female employees to get 60-day special maternity leave if child dies soon after birth: Centre

By CNBCTV18.com

According to an order published by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Friday, all female central government employees will be entitled to 60 days of special maternity leave in case of death of a child soon after birth.

The decision was made in light of the probable emotional trauma caused by stillbirth or the loss of a child soon after birth, which has a far-reaching impact on the mother's life, according to the statement.

The DoPT stated that it has received multiple references/questions asking clarity on the issuance of maternity leave in the event of the death of a child shortly after birth or stillbirth.

“The matter has been considered in consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Keeping in view the potential emotional trauma caused due to stillbirth or death of a child soon after birth, which has a far-reaching impact on the mother’s life, it has now been decided to grant a special maternity leave of 60 days to a female central government servant in case of death of a child soon after birth/stillbirth,” it said in the order.

If a female central government servant has already taken maternity leave and her leave continues until the date of expiry of the child soon after birth/stillbirth, the maternity leave already taken may be converted into any other type of leave available in her leave account without the need for a medical certificate.

A special maternity leave of 60 days may be granted from the date of expiry of the child soon after birth/stillbirth.

It said that if a female central government employee has not taken maternity leave, 60 days of special maternity leave may be granted from the date of the child's expiration soon after birth/stillbirth.

According to the directive given to all central government ministries/departments, the condition for a child's death soon after delivery might be specified as up to 28 days after birth.

A baby born with no signs of life at or after 28 weeks of gestation may be defined as stillbirth, the DoPT said.

It stated that the benefit of special maternity leave would be available exclusively to female central government employees with fewer than two surviving children and for child birth at an authorised hospital.

An approved hospital is a government or private hospital that is accredited by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

The provision of an emergency certificate is required in the case of an emergency delivery at a non-empanelled private hospital, according to the DoPT rule.

These orders shall be applicable to government employees appointed to the civil services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union of India in terms of Rule 2 of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules 1972 with effect from the date of issue of this order, it said.