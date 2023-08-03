Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Recent violence in Haryana has left areas like Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram grappling with the aftermath, as law and order is restored but fear persists among residents. The towns witness a strong security presence, burnt properties, and damaged infrastructure. While some areas show signs of normalcy, the need for further investigation and the administration's response remains a subject of concern. This first-person account details the aftermath of the violence in Haryana, with Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram bearing the impact.

As the dust settles in the aftermath of the recent violence that gripped parts of Haryana, the state continues to grapple with the consequences of the unrest. On the national highway-48 from Delhi to Gurugram, there was lesser than usual traffic for a working weekday.

The density of people and vehicles on the road kept on reducing, as we turned towards Sohna from Gurugram's Rajiv Chowk. The usually-bustling Sohna highway was replete with vehicles zooming past at the speed limit of 100 km/hour.

As soon as we descended from the flyovers and entered the outskirts of Sohna, a contingent of Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed on the highway stood out within a desolate market square. Armoured vehicles and paramilitary troops stood guard near the closed market, with burnt kiosks, shops and vehicles dotting the landscape.

Lying there was a broken refrigerator, which until a few days back had been used to quench the thirst of weary travelers on the highway. However, it wasn't cool enough to withstand the raging fire set by the rioters. An RAF personnel, who was enquiring about our identity, appeared clueless about the vicinity when we asked for more affected places. The contingent had been flown in overnight from Gujarat to establish peace in the area.

As we moved further towards Nuh, the internet stopped working, and the impact of the curfew on the street became more visible. The next sight on our route was a group of cops stationed near a barricade on the road to Nuh. They asked us where we were heading, and a few of those cops hitched a ride with us to Nuh. During the journey, they narrated how harrowing their last 48 hours had been, with frayed nerves, tired bodies, and sweaty clothes, all in an effort to ensure no more lives are lost.

Our next stop was Nuh's main market, which presented a scene filled with cops, paramilitary forces, and mediapersons. The backdrop was formed by closed shops and barricades, underscoring the aftermath of the recent unrest.

Peeping eyes from windows and glances from a few frantic passersby greeted us as we traveled deeper into the curfew-stricken town, which was slowly trying to return to normalcy.

With a few hours of relaxation from the curfew in effect, we headed towards a local market where a few shops had opened their doors. Local shopkeeper Navin Goyal narrated that the arson had begun at 2:30 PM on July 31 (Monday) when mobs started attacking and looting many shops. Shopkeepers hurriedly ran for their lives. While he mentioned that his shop was lucky to remain safe, many others in the vicinity were gutted. He pointed out that there was no help from the administration for almost four hours after the violence broke out. Despite the fear that arose from witnessing armed rioters, Navin Goyal expressed that the presence of armed paramilitary forces and the Haryana Police had turned the town into a fortress, instilling some sense of security in the scared residents.

Just across the Padli road from Goyal's shop, there is a temple, which was vandalized by the rioters. According to local resident Vimlesh, a mob of 400 to 500 people had launched an attack on the temple, pelting it with stones and shouting slogans to destroy it. Despite the chaos, the priest was somehow rescued by neighbors, but the mob didn't spare his motorcycle, setting it on fire, along with a few nearby shops. The violence persisted for a couple of hours until the police personnel finally arrived, but they too suffered injuries while trying to quell the mob.

Vimlesh expressed concern over the mob's rampage, revealing how they scaled walls and broke into houses at multiple locations. The residents of the town live in fear, worried that the mobsters may re-emerge from the Aravali hills at any moment. Sleepless nights have become a common occurrence as the sense of insecurity lingers in the aftermath of the violence.

The temple's gate still bore the marks of pelted stones, with impaled plastic sheets on its exterior. The temple's priest, Lalchand, revealed his injuries from the stone pelting and said that he would've not survived had he not been rescued by the colony's residents in time.

Expressing disappointment in the administration's failure to ensure his safety, he criticized the curfew situation, suggesting that people are left to fend for themselves. Lalchand called on the government to provide citizens with weapons for self-defense, aiming to instill a sense of security.

His feeling of insecurity was echoed by nearby shopkeeper Gulshan Jain, whose shop and house narrowly escaped a break-in attempt by a violent mob. While the incident was captured on CCTV, the mobsters destroyed the cameras before fleeing with them. The seller of utensils and electronics, Gulshan Jain sharply criticised the administration for their lackluster response, stating that the police took several hours to arrive after the mob attack. This lingering fear has confined people to their homes, further emphasizing the administration's shortcomings in handling the situation.

Continuing our journey through the city, we arrived at the ancient Nalhar Mahadev temple, nestled in the serene foothills of the Aravalis. The temple authorities shared that the annual Shobha yatra, scheduled for July 31, had to be canceled due to the violence that erupted in Nuh town, subsequently spreading to other areas. The unrest left hundreds of devotees stranded in the temple for hours. Consequently, the temple has transformed into a fortress, with a visible presence of central forces and state police stationed all around.

Speaking with CNBC-TV18, the temple's priest, Deepak Sharma, conveyed that the local administration has successfully brought the situation under control. He assured that everything is now back to normal, with devotees returning to the temple as usual.

As we departed the town, the remnants of burnt vehicles outside the Nuh cybercrime police station were visible from the highway. On July 31, a bus had rammed into the parapet wall of the police station, resulting in several vehicles parked outside being set on fire. The violent mob even managed to breach the police station, causing damage to its walls, plastic, and asbestos sheets on the roofs. The police officials stated that the case is currently under investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Earlier this year, Haryana Police had busted a cybercrime gang in the district. In 2018, the NITI Aayog had identified Nuh as India's most backward district.

Returning to Gurugram, we traveled to Khandsa village near the Hero Honda chowk, where numerous small and medium-scale businesses, as well as auto ancillary units, are located. While the area had been spared from the recent violence, some locals mentioned that a few shopkeepers had closed their shops and fled for their safety, although most shops remained open.

A similar situation was observed in Farrukhnagar, located on Pataudi Road, on the outskirts of Gurugram. A former councilor from Gurugram, Rampal Saini told CNBC-TV18 that while no violence was reported or witnessed in Farrukhnagar, but some people had closed their shops and left due to fear of potential violence.

Moving towards New Gurugram, life appeared to be continuing as usual. Rishabh Kalia, a city resident, revealed that his office colleagues had informed him about violence in the Sohna and Badshahpur areas, but the main city seemed unaffected, with daily routines carrying on without disruptions.

As we moved towards new Gurugram, life was seen continuing as usual. A city resident Rishabh Kalia told CNBC TV18 that while his office colleagues had informed him about violence in Sohna and Badshahpur areas, it's life as usual in the main city.

Another resident, Sitaram Sharma, conveyed that there was no sense of fear psychosis in the city, and everyone was going about their regular activities. However, he noted that some street vendors and hawkers had ceased their operations due to lingering fear.