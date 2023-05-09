FCI's wheat procurement rises 73 LMT by 8 May 2023, compared to same day last year

Having procured 187.92 LMT wheat in RMS 2022-23, FCI's estimated wheat procurement in RMS 2023-24 is 341.50 LMT, which the government is confident of achieving based on this year's Rabi crop.

Wheat procurement by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2023-24 reached 249.58 LMT on 8 May 2023. This marks a significant increase of 73 LMT compared to the same period last year (RMS 2022-23), during which 175.93 LMT was procured by May 8, 2022.

Having procured 187.92 LMT wheat in RMS 2022-23, FCI's estimated wheat procurement in RMS 2023-24 is 341.50 LMT, which the government is confident of achieving based on this year's Rabi crop.

Despite a better yield than last year, the ban on wheat exports is expected to continue for now even as the government is implementing several measures to check hoarding of stocks and the resultant panic which leads to rise in wheat prices.