    • Farmers warn of agitation if sugarcane dues not cleared by UP govt

    Farmers warn of agitation if sugarcane dues not cleared by UP govt

    PTI
    A farmers' organisation in Uttar Pradesh has warned of an agitation if dues of sugarcane farmers are not paid on time. If the promises are not fulfilled, the farmers will stage a protest from July 6 to July 12 at the offices of district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and tehsil offices

    A farmers' organisation in Uttar Pradesh has warned of an agitation if dues of sugarcane farmers are not paid on time. In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, convenor of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangathan V M Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2017 UP Assembly elections had said the payment to the sugarcane farmers will be done in 14 days, or interest will be given if the amount is not paid on time.
    But despite the passage of four-and-half years, the promise has not been fulfilled, he said, adding farmers had voted for the BJP in the election in the hope that their problems will be solved.
    If the promises are not fulfilled, the farmers will stage a protest from July 6 to July 12 at the offices of district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and tehsil offices. After this, on July 15, there will be an agitation at the cane commissioner's office, Singh said.
