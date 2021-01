The interstate bus terminus (ISBT) at Anand Vihar will remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure in view of the proposed tractor parade by farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws, officials said.

The decision was taken after a request to keep the ISBT closed was received from the police as a part of their law and order arrangements in view of Republic Day and farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday, they said.

"As a precautionary measure, the ISBT at Anand Vihar will remain closed during the day time. All the buses destined for that ISBT will be diverted to iSBT Sarai Kale Khan," said K K Dahiya, Special Commissioner (operations) of Delhi government's transport department. The farmers' parade will move into the city from three border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate).