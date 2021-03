In no mood to relent, farmers will stage a foot march to Parliament in May to protest against the three farm laws, said Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the farmers' stir, on Wednesday. The SKM said that the date for the same will be decided soon.

The SKM said other than farmers and labourers, women, Dalit-Adivasi-Bahujans, unemployed youth and every section of society will be part of this march. "People will come in their vehicles from their villages to the borders of Delhi. After this, a Paidal March will be done from the borders of Delhi. The exact date will be announced in the coming days," SKM said.

Earlier this month, road and rail traffic was disrupted in several parts of Punjab and Haryana during the Bharat bandh called by farmers as part of their nationwide protest. The bandh was observed to mark four months of the agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at many places in Punjab and Haryana, and squatted on railway tracks at several locations.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price on their crops. Confederation of All India Traders, which claimed representation of eight crore traders in the country, said that markets will remain open on March 26 as it is not participating in the 'Bharat Bandh'.