Farmers to hold 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar from July 22

Farmers' union on Tuesday evening said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar during the ongoing monsoon session and every day from July 22, 200 protesters will go there from the Singhu border.

After a meeting with Delhi Police officials earlier in the day, a farm union leader said they will hold peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agri laws and no protester will go to Parliament where the monsoon session is underway.

"We will hold 'Kisan Parliament' from July 22 till the monsoon session ends and 200 protesters will go to Jantar Mantar every day. One speaker and one deputy speaker will be chosen every day. In the first two days, there will be a discussion over the APMC Act. Later, the other bills will also be discussed every two days," the leaders said. Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka told PTI .