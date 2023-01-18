Why are farmers protesting in various states of India?

More than a year after the three contentious farms laws were withdrawn, farmers are still in protest mode. Farmers in Delhi are demanding improvement of their condition, whereas in Bihar’s Buxar they are protesting against a local power plant. Protests by farmers are also on in other states like Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

More than a year after protests by farmers against the three controversial farm laws ended following promise of reform and assurance by the government that their demands would be met, farmers are still protesting in various parts of the country. Farmers in Delhi are demanding improvement of their condition, whereas farmers in Bihar’s Buxar are protesting against a local power plant. Protests by farmers are also on in other states like Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Bihar

Farmers in Buxar are protesting against the Chausa Power Plant. The protests began when farmers whose land had been acquired by the state-run power company asked for better rates and compensation. The protests spread further among other farmers whose land would be acquired for the rail and water corridor for the power plant. After the police allegedly beat up a local farmer during a raid to disperse the protests, the stir escalated and 10 policemen were injured and six vehicles set on fire.

Delhi

Around 50,000-55,000 farmers came to Delhi’s Ramlila Ground in December to demand better conditions for farmers. The stir was organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), which is associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The farmers are asking the government to abolish goods and services tax (GST) on agricultural inputs and withdraw permission for GM crops among other demands.

Punjab

Farmers in Punjab also held similar protests in December. Organised by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), farmers were protesting at around 18 toll plazas. Their demands include farm debt waiver, higher remunerative prices for crops as well as compensation for damage to crops.

Karnataka

Farmers in Kalaburagi of Karnataka are protesting against private insurance companies refusing to settle crop damage claims by farmers, leading to large losses for the farmers. Organisations like the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, All India Agricultural Workers Union, Construction Workers Federation, Akhila Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sanghatana and All India University Employees Confederation (AIUEC) were also supporting the farmers in asking for compensation for damaged crops along with demands for increasing the MSP for crops.

Maharashtra

Thousands of farmers are protesting in Maharashtra’s Nashik district claiming that the Nashik District Central Co-operative (NDCC) Bank is bidding off assets like lands and vehicles of farmers who are unable to pay off their loan dues. The protestors stated that the NDCC has named 60,000 farmers as defaulters whose assets would be sold off. The farmers were demanding a one-time settlement mechanism from the bank.

Haryana

Farmers in Haryana have taken their protests outside the residence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The farmers are agitating over an alleged delay in fixing the state-advised price of sugarcane by the government.