Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait, on Thursday said that the protesting farmers will continue with their pre-planned tractor rally on January 26.

The farmer leader also said that they will hoist the National flag at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

“On January 26, we'll take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate. We will hoist the flag where we'll meet at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. It will be a historic scene where on one side we will have 'kisan' and on the other side, 'jawan'," Tiktat said.

His statement comes a day after Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that he has faith in Indian farmers and they would never spoil the Republic Day celebrations.

Earlier today, BKU President Bhupinder Singh Mann recused himself from a 4-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court, saying he will not compromise with the interest of farmers of the country.

The apex court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three central laws till further orders and announced the formation of a committee to hear the grievances of the farmers and the opinion of the government.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders, demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for crops.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the farm laws were enacted keeping in mind the welfare of farmers.