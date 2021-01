After the protest turned violent on Republic Day, a few farmer unions have parted ways and withdrawn from the protest against the three farm laws. The tractor parade undertaken by tens of thousands of farmers turned into chaos when some farmers diverged from agreed routes, broke through barricades, fought with police, overturned vehicles, and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Six Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and five police vehicles were damaged in the violence that broke out at ITO in the national capital.

The Delhi Police has detained 200 people and registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 300 policemen injured, officials had said.

Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital, especially at the Red Fort and farmers' protest sites, with the deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence.

Here are the latest updates from the farmers' protest:

# Delhi Police issues notice to Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait asking to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26. "You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation. You are directed to submit your response within three days," the notice read.

# Home Minister Amit Shah meets injured police personnel, who is admitted at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital.

# Home Minister Amit Shah meets injured Delhi Police personnel at Sushruta Trauma Centre, Civil Lines.

# Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations are open. All stations are open. Normal services on all lines, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

# The truth is that most farmers do not understand the details of the Bill (the three farm Laws), because if they did, there would be an agitation all across the country. The country would be on fire, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Kalpetta (Wayanad), Kerala.

# Farmer leaders named in FIRs will be asked to surrender their passports, say officials

# Delhi Police to issue lookout circular against farmer leaders named in FIRs filed in connection with the violence on Republic Day, say officials. Thirty-seven farm union leaders, including six spokespersons of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have been named in an FIR registered at the Samaypur Badli police station, in Outer Delhi. The six SKM spokespersons who have been named are Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president, BKU (Sidhupur); Balbir Singh Rajewal, president, BKU (Rajewal); Darshan Pal, president, Krantikari Kisan Union; Rakesh Tikait, president, BKU; Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha; Yogendra Yadav, president, Swaraj Party India.

Others who have been named in the FIR are Boota Singh Burjgill, president, BKU Dakaunda; Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, president, Kirti Kisan Union; Ruldu Singh Mansa, president, Punjab Kisan Union; Inderjit Singh, president, Kisan Sangharsh Committee among others.

One of the FIRs, on the Red Fort incident, names Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu and Lakhbir Singh Sidhana alias Lakha Sidhana, gangster-turned-politician and president of the Malwa Youth Federation.

# Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws at Tikri border.

# Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit two hospitals to see policemen injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

# Acts of sacrilege of Red Fort podium and National Flag, which are symbols of pride, honour, and sovereignty of country are unpardonable. All those responsible for these acts including instigators from various political and other outfits should be identified and punished: Bar Council of India

# Heavy security deployment continues at Red Fort.