Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers gear up for peaceful protests backed by opposition parties; tight security measures in place

Farmers Protests LIVE Updates: Agitating farmers' unions are observing a Bharat Bandh (a nationwide shutdown or general strike) on Tuesday to protest against the new farm or agricultural laws. Trade and transport unions have also extended their support to the agitating farmers along with most of the opposition parties. "There will be a complete 'Bharat Bandh' till 3 pm Tuesday," said farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. "But emergency services will be allowed," he said. Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states and Union territories to ramp up security and maintain peace in view of the bandh. The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, DMK and its allies, TRS, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and the Left are among the political parties that are backing the strike.
Dec 8, 2020
08:32
Farmers Protests LIVE Updates: Centre and farmers unions to hold 6th round of talks on Wednesday
The Centre and the farmer unions are slated to hold the sixth round of talks a day after the bandh as previous discussions failed to end the deadlock.
Dec 8, 2020
08:24
Farmers Protests LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders say ‘chakka jam’ between 11 AM to 3 PM
Appealing to everyone to join the "symbolic" bandh, farmer leaders said they will block key roads during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 AM to 3 PM as part of their stir, which has drawn people from northern states especially Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi since the last 12 days. "Our bandh is different from that of political parties. It is a four-hour symbolic bandh for an ideological cause. We want that there should be no problem to the common people. We appeal to them not to travel during this period," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said. "We also urge shopkeepers to shut their outlets during this period," he said. Bhartiya Kisan Ekta Sangathan president Jagjit Singh Dallewala asked farmers to maintain peace and not to try enforce the shutdown. He said emergency services will be exempted during the bandh. The leader also claimed the bandh will be effective across the country. "The Modi government will have to accept our demands. We want nothing less than a withdrawal of the new farm laws," farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.
Dec 8, 2020
08:17
Farmers Protests LIVE Updates: Centre issues advisory to states and Union Territories
With almost all opposition parties and several trade unions backing the 'Bharat Bandh' and many announcing parallel protests in support of the farmers, the Centre has issued an advisory directing all the states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure COVID guidelines are followed. The railways too asked its personnel to step up vigil saying protesters may organise rail blockades in 16 states.
Dec 8, 2020
08:10
Farmers Protests LIVE Updates: Bharat Bandh on December 8; all you need to know
Farmers across India have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8. They have been holding protests against agrarian laws passed recently in Parliament. The bandh was called by the protesting farmers after several rounds of talks with the Central government failed. While the Centre is firm on its stance on the laws, farmers want them rolled back as they fear, they will be at the mercy of corporates to sell their produce. Here is a look at key developments on the Bharat Bandh call: The bandh has been called by farmers' unions on three farm laws enacted in September, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Major political parties, such as the Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, TRS and Left, on Sunday, came out in strong support of the bandh. Even NDA member RLP has offered support to farmers. Read More