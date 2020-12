Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers gear up for peaceful protests backed by opposition parties; tight security measures in place

Farmers Protests LIVE Updates: Bharat Bandh on December 8; all you need to know

Farmers across India have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8. They have been holding protests against agrarian laws passed recently in Parliament. The bandh was called by the protesting farmers after several rounds of talks with the Central government failed. While the Centre is firm on its stance on the laws, farmers want them rolled back as they fear, they will be at the mercy of corporates to sell their produce. Here is a look at key developments on the Bharat Bandh call: The bandh has been called by farmers' unions on three farm laws enacted in September, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Major political parties, such as the Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, TRS and Left, on Sunday, came out in strong support of the bandh. Even NDA member RLP has offered support to farmers. Read More