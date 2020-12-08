Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers gear up for peaceful protests backed by opposition parties; tight security measures in place

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: December 08, 2020 08:25 AM IST

event highlights

Farmers Protests LIVE Updates: Agitating farmers' unions are observing a Bharat Bandh (a nationwide shutdown or general strike) on Tuesday to protest against the new farm or agricultural laws. Trade and transport unions have also extended their support to the agitating farmers along with most of the opposition parties. "There will be a complete 'Bharat Bandh' till 3 pm Tuesday," said farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. "But emergency services will be allowed," he said. Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states and Union territories to ramp up security and maintain peace in view of the bandh. The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, DMK and its allies, TRS, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and the Left are among the political parties that are backing the strike.

