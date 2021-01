Today is the 42nd day of the protest by farmers camping at the borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws. Farmers have now intensified their protest and are undertaking 'Tractor March' announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

After the seventh round of talks with the Centre on Monday remained inconclusive, the farmers decided to take out a 'Tractor March' on January 7. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also announced a public awareness campaign as well as several other programmes from January 6 to January 20.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are participating in the march.

Farmers protesting against the three farm laws hold tractor rally at Burari in Delhi pic.twitter.com/UcnGSafiNH — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

# Farmers hold tractor rally in Palwal. "We will head towards Singhu border from here," says Shiv Kumar Kakka, National President, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh.

#WATCH Farmers protesting against Centre's three farm laws hold tractor rally at Ghazipur border near Delhi The next round of talks between farmers and Union Government is scheduled to be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zneC5drOSA — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

Haryana: Security tightened at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) toll plaza ahead of farmers' tractor rally. Farmers to hold tractor rally today at four borders of Delhi including Eastern & Western peripheral expressways. pic.twitter.com/wW0J2XpaEq — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

# "Today, our tractor rally will go till Dasna, Aligarh road and then return to Ghazipur. This is a rehearsal for a similar rally on January 26. Next round of talks with the Union Government will be held tomorrow," Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, told ANI.

# Protesting farmers hold tractor rally at four borders of Delhi including Eastern and Western peripheral.