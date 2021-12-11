Farm law protest: After a year of struggle, 2 COVID waves and extreme weather, farmers bid Delhi borders an emotional adieu

#WATCH | Protesting farmers sing 'bhajan' at Singhu border before vacating the site to return home, following the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest. pic.twitter.com/rMjgSEChxW— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021
As Farmers start with their victory March many like 75 yr old Mahendra Singh & 65 yr old Iqbal Singh decide to stay back to continue with seva till every farmer returns home..Farmers are also cleaning the agitation sites where they stayed for over a year.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/DyMK0MWMFg— Akshay Dongare (@AkshayDongare_) December 11, 2021