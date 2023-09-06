Farmer unions in Punjab, Haryana to hold rail roko from Sep 28 in the two states

CNBC TV18
homeindia NewsFarmer unions in Punjab, Haryana to hold rail roko from Sep 28 in the two states

The farmer union leaders said that they have decided to hold a three day rail roko from September 28 as they did not receive satisfactory replies from officials.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 6, 2023 1:42:49 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Farmer unions in Punjab and Haryana have announced a three-day rail roko ( starting September 28 in the two states. This decision was made following a meeting between representatives of 16 farmer unions, and administrative and police officials of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Monday did not reach an agreement, as per Indian Express.

The meeting was organised by officials including ADC Panchkula at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh to discuss the farmers’ demands. Earlier, the officials did not grant permission to the farmers to hold strike in Chandigarh on August 22 to demand compensation for crop damage due to recent floods.
The union leaders said that they have come to this decision as they did not receive satisfactory replies from officials and hence have decided to hold a three day rail roko from September 28. They have also said that they would be burning effigies of the central government in New Delhi on September 8, ahead of the G20 summit, according to Indian Express. 
The farmers unions’ demands include Rs 50,000 crore flood relief package for north Indian states, legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) on farm produce and 200 days of work under MGNREGA, as per Indian Express.
The 16 farmer unions will have another meeting on September 11 on further plans. These farm unions include five unions each from Punjab and Haryana, while the remaining six represent farmers from Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UP.
X