India Farmers protest: Union leaders to meet, discuss plan of action Updated : December 22, 2020 11:10 AM IST On Monday, the farmers held a relay hunger strike at various protest sites in batches of 11. The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled following a deadlock with the farmer unions refusing to budge from their demand for repealing the three laws.