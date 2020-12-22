  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Farmers protest: Union leaders to meet, discuss plan of action

Updated : December 22, 2020 11:10 AM IST

On Monday, the farmers held a relay hunger strike at various protest sites in batches of 11.
The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled following a deadlock with the farmer unions refusing to budge from their demand for repealing the three laws.
Farmers protest: Union leaders to meet, discuss plan of action

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO sails through on Day 1; Issue fully subscribed led by retail investors

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO sails through on Day 1; Issue fully subscribed led by retail investors

Buy gold on dips at $1,850-1,820 levels: Metals Focus’ Chirag Sheth

Buy gold on dips at $1,850-1,820 levels: Metals Focus’ Chirag Sheth

Closing bell: Sensex dips over 1,400 points, Nifty falls 432 points to end at 13,328

Closing bell: Sensex dips over 1,400 points, Nifty falls 432 points to end at 13,328

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement