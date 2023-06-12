CNBC TV18
Farmers hold mahapanchayat in Haryana over sunflower seed MSP, Wrestler Bajrang Punia extends support

Farmers hold mahapanchayat in Haryana over sunflower seed MSP, Wrestler Bajrang Punia extends support

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 3:37:15 PM IST (Published)

Addressing the maha panchayat, some farm leaders criticised the government for its "anti-farmers" policies and police actions against their leaders. They demanded that the government procure sunflower seeds at MSP and also requested the release of the protesters who were recently arrested in Shahabad.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday afternoon extended his support to farmers holding a maha panchayat in Kurukshetra, Haryana, who are demanding a minimum support price (MSP) on sunflower seed crops.

According to reports, traffic on Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway was disrupted on Monday afternoon due to the panchayat. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, however, claimed that they are not blocking the highway.
The "MSP dilao, Kisan bachao" mahapanchayat called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) is being held at a grain market in Pipli close to National Highway-44 which was blocked by farmers a few days ago demanding that the government procure sunflower seed at the MSP.
