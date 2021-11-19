Farm laws to be repealed: Regret govt’s decision to succumb to political needs, says SC-appointed panel member

According to Anil Ghanwat, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed farm panel, government intervention in agricultural markets needs to be completely stopped. “That is the solution for the deteriorating state of the farmers and agriculture in India,” he said.

Anil Ghanwat, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed farm panel, on Friday, expressed his displeasure on the government’s decision to succumb to political needs and repeal the farm laws.

Calling it an unfortunate decision, Ghanwat said, “First time in history the farmers were given some freedom in marketing their agricultural produce. But the government has succumbed to the pressure from the agitating farmers and have repealed the laws. This is not good for the farmers and the country as a whole.”

Ghanwat further added that the report submitted by the Supreme Court panel had expressed concerns of all farmers and the report must be reviewed.

He also said that agriculture can no longer be a political issue. “India is an agrarian country and we should have an agriculture policy which benefits the farmers and the country, and brings in employment,” he said.