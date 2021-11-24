Farm laws repeal: Union cabinet approval likely today, bill to be introduced in winter session

The Union Cabinet is likely to give its nod for the withdrawal of three farm laws today. These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, according to various reports available online.

On Friday , Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on the occasion of Gurupurab the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi had said on November 19.

PM Modi appealed to protesting farmers to call off their agitation against these reform measures and return home as he called for a new beginning. However, farmers have maintained that they will not call off their protests at Delhi border until the laws are formally repealed in Parliament. Also, they said that the protests will continue until the government makes a law on minimum support price (MSP) and removes Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws. The farmers' body said that nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in this struggle.

-With PTI inputs