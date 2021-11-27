Farm laws repeal bill listed for consideration, passage on day 1 of winter session on Nov 29

The Centre will introduce a bill to repeal the 2020 farm laws on November 29, the first day of the Parliament's winter session. Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar will table the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in order to roll back three agri reforms cleared by Parliament during last year’s monsoon session.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the contentious laws —Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020— for over a year now.

Earlier this month on the occasion of Guru Purab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be withdrawn

Farmers believe that the three agriculture laws passed in September 2020 would benefit large corporations and immensely hurt their livelihood. The government wanted to implement the laws to loosen rules around sale, pricing and storage of farm produce.

However, multiple rounds of talks between government representatives and farmers, who have been camping at Delhi borders demanding a rollback of the laws, failed to arrive at a solution.

To repeal a law, a new law has to be enacted and a specific repealing clause is added to it. Therefore, the amendment bill for the three farm laws would have to be tabled in Parliament the same way as any other bill. Once both houses of Parliament pass the bill, it will be ratified by the President of India and the previous act would be withdrawn.

Along with the farm law repeal bill, only one other bill, excluding amendments, is going to be introduced on Monday for consideration and passing during the winter session , according to the List of Business put up by the Lok Sabha.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, will be introduced by Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. The bill aims at "regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services".