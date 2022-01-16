Fantom’s NFT project shows how small teams can leverage power of community

In a rapidly evolving, competitive blockchain industry, a small project called Pumpkittens created an NFT platform combining the beauty and features of Kittens and Pumpkins shows how important it is to focus on benefiting the community and working with them, for small teams to succeed on DeFi.

2021 has been a breakout year for blockchain technology and the cryptocurrency community as the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens have led collectively to the ‘Dawn of the Metaverse’.

While the mainstream media’s focus has mostly been on the latest celebrity endorsements of NFTs and record-breaking auctions sales, some of the biggest breakout collections have come from community-backed projects that have built value via grassroots efforts.

Build projects that benefit the community

Blockchain technology is evolving at a fast pace, and more and more people are walking away from conventional careers to work on their own DeFi ideas. By always thinking about the community, your project is going to serve and provide value – instead of foregrounding profits and individual gains.

One example of a community-focused project that gained traction earlier in the year thanks to features such as revenue sharing and NFT farming is Pumpkittens. Pumpkittens is an NFT project that started as a combination of pumpkins with kitten features and grew into a million-dollar GameFi leveraging ecosystem – and one of the top-ranked NFT projects on the Fantom Network. Even the foundation itself appreciated the project’s community-centered nature as the prime reason for its success.

It’s not easy for a project to succeed without the backing of well-known influencers or VC investors to get the word out. This forces creators to look for other creative ways to support and build on their ideas. And a project like this demonstrates the power of a community-focused ecosystem. Aspiring NFT projects can follow the Pumpkittens model to harness the power of community support – but they also need to risk trying something new and innovative to set themselves apart from the competition.

Bring innovative ideas

Innovation is a very important part of any project. So many people rehearse existing content and launch something lacklustre. If you look at the first projects on different chains, you can see that many of the projects are simple forks of successful projects on other chains. This trend is fading quickly. Forking is not a bad idea, but you need to improvise with it, add features that are missing or fix the aspects that limited the previous projects; or, better yet, get creative and build something completely new.

The introduction of a collectors’ revenue sharing concept and NFT farming on the Fantom network proved to be a wise move for the Pumpkittens team, as it helped generate attention and drive collectors to the project. This resulted in the price going from 200 FTM at launch to a floor-cap of more than $5 million at its height. It continues to keep community members engaged to this day as they can earn a yield while the NFT market consolidates.

Revenue sharing has likewise brought added value to the original collection and introduced decentralized finance (DeFi) aspects to the project – a move that could become standard practice in the NFT space as new projects look for ways to attract a larger audience moving forward. So many projects have now started to adopt this idea to make them more appealing, especially because now the first question any collector is asking is: ‘what’s the utility’?

Have a solid plan and explain your roadmap

Steady, consistent work and a convincing roadmap are also important for new projects. Consistency and a roadmap will help provide a long-term vision for people interested in the protocol, but who might need a little more convincing as to why it will be a good long-term hodl.

When it comes to choosing between one NFT project that offers a way to earn a yield alongside cool art and rare features, and another that merely looks nice and occupies space in your digital wallet, the yield-bearing assets are likely to be preferred.

In the case of Pumpkittens, each Pumpkitten NFT can earn Pumpkittens Gold (PKN), the native token of the ecosystem, which enables the transfer of value within the community and powers its revenue-sharing model.

Again, rather than just having a set of NFTs that users can look at, Pumpkittens has created an expansive ecosystem that offers a plethora of things for token holders to do to get more involved with the protocol.

Projects that will survive long-term in the wider NFT ecosystem are basically required to continue to develop, expand and keep up with emerging trends as the technology of the space advances and users demand more from the projects they invest in.

To keep users engaged, the Pumpkittens ecosystem enables NFT farming, breed-to-earn (B2E), play-to-earn (P2E), win-to-earn (W2E) and hold-to-earn (H2E) models, which generate ways to earn PKN or create new Pumpkittens. However, the project will need to continue to introduce new innovations in the future if it wishes to remain relevant.

Apply new concepts to raise funds

People no longer want you to use ICOs or similar approaches to help raise funds. Those days are long gone. Apply new community-centric concepts instead. Let the community play the biggest role in your project. Create fair launches. There are several new, intelligent and mutually beneficial ways to raise funds while working with the community.

A good example of the continued push towards innovation that up-and-coming NFT projects may want to consider adopting is Liquidity Generation Events (LGE). This involves a fair-launch method for projects to bootstrap liquidity in decentralized finance while keeping community members in mind and ensuring that each person is justly rewarded for the contributions they make to the ecosystem as a whole. The community decides the price, and they decide how (much) the project is supported. The more transparent and open you are with the community, the better their support.

With this model, each contributor to the project receives a share of the final token distribution that is proportional to their contribution, meaning that all users pay the same price for each token that they receive during the event.

Along with this community-focused fair launch design, Pumpkittens has also added an NFT launchpad where 100% of platform fees go to the community, while also offering token holders a new level of functionality that is directly coded into the NFTs they possess.

For NFT hunters looking for a community-focused project, or for aspiring NFT projects looking for a way to operate that isn’t about maximising the profits of its creators but instead enriching the entire ecosystem, the Pumpkittens model is one worth considering – especially as the popularity of nonfungible tokens and blockchain technology continue to integrate with the emerging social culture.