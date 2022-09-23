Mini
Ganguly's Twitter account posted the video of his latest commercial on Lux Cozi innerwear in Bengali. Twitter users saw the funny side to Ganguly endorsing the brand. Here are some hilarious reactions to the ad.
I get my positive attitude and smile from the comfort I wear, which is Lux Cozi. Get your hands on my secret to unbeatable comfort with #LuxCozi #PorleEMonKhushi@lux_cozi_innerwear pic.twitter.com/rGR5XWdHNI— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 22, 2022
the vests are nicely folded and kept in a bedside drawer along with wallet, watch and perfume.. interesting.. https://t.co/7Dtw1RVgYD— Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) September 23, 2022
Closest to being shirtless since Natwest 2002 https://t.co/bIUbChh9QY— azz rey (@nvrknwn) September 23, 2022
Biggest competitor for Elon Musk is not Adani, but it is Sourav Ganguly https://t.co/UxGqdu6KFP— Rishabh shah (@Pun_Intended___) September 23, 2022
This is hilariously funny … positive attitude because of inner ware!! Really - kuchh bhi https://t.co/QFir7rLOMb— Amrit Mathur (@AmritMathur1) September 22, 2022
What in god's name is this....?? https://t.co/Kl8yHFQWfb— Saha (@Saha_2206) September 22, 2022