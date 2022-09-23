    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homeindia Newsfans react to bcci president sourav ganguly latest ad commercial lux cozi 14788971.htm

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's latest commercial evokes hilarious response on social media

    By Prakhar Sachdeo

    Ganguly's Twitter account posted the video of his latest commercial on Lux Cozi innerwear in Bengali. Twitter users saw the funny side to Ganguly endorsing the brand. Here are some hilarious reactions to the ad.

    BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has never shied away from endorsing brands. From soft drinks (Thums Up and Coke) to real estate (Shapoorji Pallonji), the former Indian cricket captain is the face of many lucrative brands.
    Ganguly's official Twitter account (@SGanguly99) is a testimony to the fact. The Twitter account frequently tweets videos of the ads that feature the lefthanded batsman.
    In the same vein, the Twitter account posted the video of the new Lux Cozi ad in Bengali on September 23 which features Ganguly.
     
    Twitter users saw the funny side to Ganguly endorsing an innerwear brand. Here are some hilarious reactions to the ad.
