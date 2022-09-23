By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini Ganguly's Twitter account posted the video of his latest commercial on Lux Cozi innerwear in Bengali. Twitter users saw the funny side to Ganguly endorsing the brand. Here are some hilarious reactions to the ad.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has never shied away from endorsing brands. From soft drinks (Thums Up and Coke) to real estate (Shapoorji Pallonji), the former Indian cricket captain is the face of many lucrative brands.

Ganguly's official Twitter account (@SGanguly99) is a testimony to the fact. The Twitter account frequently tweets videos of the ads that feature the lefthanded batsman.

In the same vein, the Twitter account posted the video of the new Lux Cozi ad in Bengali on September 23 which features Ganguly.

I get my positive attitude and smile from the comfort I wear, which is Lux Cozi. Get your hands on my secret to unbeatable comfort with #LuxCozi #PorleEMonKhushi @lux_cozi_innerwear pic.twitter.com/rGR5XWdHNI— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 22, 2022

Twitter users saw the funny side to Ganguly endorsing an innerwear brand. Here are some hilarious reactions to the ad.

the vests are nicely folded and kept in a bedside drawer along with wallet, watch and perfume.. interesting.. https://t.co/7Dtw1RVgYD — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) September 23, 2022

Closest to being shirtless since Natwest 2002 https://t.co/bIUbChh9QY — azz rey (@nvrknwn) September 23, 2022

Biggest competitor for Elon Musk is not Adani, but it is Sourav Ganguly https://t.co/UxGqdu6KFP — Rishabh shah (@Pun_Intended___) September 23, 2022

This is hilariously funny … positive attitude because of inner ware!! Really - kuchh bhi https://t.co/QFir7rLOMb — Amrit Mathur (@AmritMathur1) September 22, 2022

