Remembering famous quotes by India's freedom fighters on Independence Day

Every citizen of India must remember that... he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain ...duties — Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Every citizen of India must remember that... he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain ...duties —

Who lives if India dies? — Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Who lives if India dies? —

Satyamev Jayate — Madan Mohan Malviya Satyamev Jayate

The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas — Bhagat Singh The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas —

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives — Subhas Chandra Bose One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives —

A 'No' uttered from deepest conviction is better than a 'Yes' merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble — Mahatma Gandhi A 'No' uttered from deepest conviction is better than a 'Yes' merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble —

We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action — Sarojini Naidu We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action —

In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end — Dr Rajendra Prasad In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end —

Don't see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day, because success is a fight between you and yourself — Chandra Shekhar Azad Don't see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day, because success is a fight between you and yourself —

Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act — Annie Besant Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act —

So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you — BR Ambedkar So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you —

If things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile — BR Ambedkar If things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile —

Citizenshp consists in the service of the country — Jawaharlal Nehru Citizenshp consists in the service of the country —