Remembering famous quotes by India's freedom fighters on Independence Day

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
From Mahatma Gandhi to Bhagat Singh to India's first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr BR Ambedkar, here's a list of quotes by our founding fathers and freedom fighters that resonate even today and are as relevant for India as the country enters its 75th year of freedom, commemorating Independence Day on Sunday.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel quotes, famous quotes Every citizen of India must remember that... he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain ...duties — Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, famous quotes Who lives if India dies? — Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Madan Mohan Malviya, famous quotes Satyamev Jayate — Madan Mohan Malviya
Bhagat Singh quotes, famous quotes The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas — Bhagat Singh
Subhas Chandra Bose quotes, famous quotations One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives — Subhas Chandra Bose
Mahatma Gandhi, mohandas karamchand gandhi, india father of nation, gandhi famous quotes A 'No' uttered from deepest conviction is better than a 'Yes' merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble — Mahatma Gandhi
Sarojini Naidu, famous quotations We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action — Sarojini Naidu
Dr Rajendra Prasad, famous quotations In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end — Dr Rajendra Prasad
Chandra Shekhar Azad, famous quotations Don't see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day, because success is a fight between you and yourself — Chandra Shekhar Azad
Annie Besant, famous quotations Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act — Annie Besant
BR Ambedkar, famous quotations So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you — BR Ambedkar
BR Ambedkar, famous quotations If things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile — BR Ambedkar
Jawaharlal Nehru, famous quotations Citizenshp consists in the service of the country — Jawaharlal Nehru
BR Ambedkar, famous quotations Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age — BR Ambedkar
