Fake QR codes for donation appear at Badrinath-Kedarnath Shrines, complaint lodged

The doors of the Kedarnath Dham opened for pilgrims on April 25, while the Badrinath temple was opened on April 27. The QR codes were discovered on the day when both the 'dhams' opened and the committee officials promptly removed them as soon as they got the information.

A complaint regarding fake QR codes seeking donations for Badrinath and Kedarnath temples was registered with the police by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Sunday. The complaint claimed that the boards of fake QR codes were put up at Badrinath and Kedarnath temple premises to collect donations from pilgrims in the name of BKTC. As per reports, the police are yet to file an FIR.

The BKTC conducted an internal investigation into the matter and then filed a complaint at the local police station.

The committee’s chairman emphasised that the BKTC has never used QR payment apps such as Paytm to collect donations.

The BKTC’s chairman, Ajendra Ajay, said in an official statement that the boards were put up by unidentified people at various spots at Badrinath and Kedarnath temples and the complaints were registered with the concerned police stations.

According to Ajay, the QR codes were discovered on the day when both the 'dhams' opened and the committee officials promptly removed them as soon as they got the information.

“The QR codes were put up on the opening day of both shrines. After the matter came to the knowledge of the BKTC officials, the fake QR codes were removed. The BKTC first inquired about the matter at their level and subsequently gave complaints to the respective police stations for registration of FIRs,” he said, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Officials from both police stations are yet to register an FIR based on the complaint.

The BKTC oversees the administration of the two shrines which are visited by thousands of pilgrims and tourists during the ‘Char Dham Yatra’.

The committee is responsible for the security and safety at the temple and takes necessary steps to restrict any unauthorised activities which may malign the reputation of the shrines.