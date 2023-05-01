English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsFake QR codes for donation appear at Badrinath Kedarnath Shrines, complaint lodged

Fake QR codes for donation appear at Badrinath-Kedarnath Shrines, complaint lodged

Fake QR codes for donation appear at Badrinath-Kedarnath Shrines, complaint lodged
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 6:28:31 PM IST (Published)

The doors of the Kedarnath Dham opened for pilgrims on April 25, while the Badrinath temple was opened on April 27. The QR codes were discovered on the day when both the 'dhams' opened and the committee officials promptly removed them as soon as they got the information.

A complaint regarding fake QR codes seeking donations for Badrinath and Kedarnath temples was registered with the police by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Sunday. The complaint claimed that the boards of fake QR codes were put up at Badrinath and Kedarnath temple premises to collect donations from pilgrims in the name of BKTC. As per reports, the police are yet to file an FIR.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The BKTC conducted an internal investigation into the matter and then filed a complaint at the local police station.
The committee’s chairman emphasised that the BKTC has never used QR payment apps such as Paytm to collect donations.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X