Fake QR codes for donation appear at Badrinath-Kedarnath Shrines, complaint lodged

The doors of the Kedarnath Dham opened for pilgrims on April 25, while the Badrinath temple was opened on April 27. The QR codes were discovered on the day when both the 'dhams' opened and the committee officials promptly removed them as soon as they got the information.

A complaint regarding fake QR codes seeking donations for Badrinath and Kedarnath temples was registered with the police by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Sunday. The complaint claimed that the boards of fake QR codes were put up at Badrinath and Kedarnath temple premises to collect donations from pilgrims in the name of BKTC. As per reports, the police are yet to file an FIR.

The BKTC conducted an internal investigation into the matter and then filed a complaint at the local police station.

The committee’s chairman emphasised that the BKTC has never used QR payment apps such as Paytm to collect donations.