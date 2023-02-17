'Fake' potatoes flood market, buyers confused between Chandramukhi and Hemangini

Chandramukhi potatoes are usually sold at Rs. 20 to Rs. 25 per kg, while Hemangini potatoes should be priced at Rs 10 to Rs 12 per kg. However, some traders are fraudulently selling Hemangini potatoes as Chandramukhi potatoes, causing trouble for consumers.

Unscrupulous traders are selling 'Hemangini' or 'Hemalini' potatoes in the market at prices similar to the popular 'Chandramukhi' potatoes, which look similar but have a completely different taste. This has caused confusion among buyers, as it is difficult to distinguish between the two by look.

According to a member of the Hooghly Agricultural Cooperative Society, Hemangini potatoes are a mixed variety of potato that is cultivated in different parts of Punjab and Jalandhar. Although this potato has a higher yield than Chandramukhi potatoes, the demand for it in the market is very low, as it is not very tasty and does not cook well.

Hooghly District Agriculture Officer, Manoj Chakraborty, said that it is difficult for people in urban areas to differentiate between the two types of potatoes from the outside. Hemangini potatoes are produced by cross-breeding Jyoti potato with Chandramukhi potato, and since they are a hybrid, they can be cultivated in a shorter time and at a lower cost. These potatoes are grown in the Purshura and Tarkeshwar regions of the Hooghly district.

Farmers can cultivate Hemangini potatoes twice in one season, and the production rate is higher for hybrids. However, unscrupulous traders are taking advantage of this by selling Hemangini potatoes as Chandramukhi potatoes to unsuspecting buyers.

To differentiate between the two types of potatoes, Chakraborty advised looking at the internal colour after peeling. Chandramukhi potatoes have a light beige colour inside, while Hemangini potatoes have white inside. Additionally, the taste can be used to identify the potatoes, as Hemangini potatoes are not very tasty and do not cook well.

While villagers who are associated with agriculture can recognise the difference, unscrupulous traders continue to deceive people in urban areas and slums. Buyers are advised to be cautious when purchasing potatoes and to be aware of the differences between the two types.