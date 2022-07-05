Fake NRL website created to dupe job-seekers, refiner files complaint

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), Northeast's largest PSU refiner on Monday said in a statement that a fake website in its name is collecting money from the candidates for providing job opportunity.

An FIR has already been lodged by the PSU with the local police station. NRL General Manager (Corporate Communication) Madhuchanda Adhikari also informed that the company has filed a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal.

WARNING! A fake website with URL https://t.co/Al8MoJzL6W has been created replicating NRL’s authentic Corporate Website https://t.co/f6ofIlO97v to defraud money from unsuspecting candidates for fake vacancies advertised under Career section. NRL has advertised no such vacancies. pic.twitter.com/u9ul4pYL1f — Numaligarh Refinery (@NRL_MoPNG) July 4, 2022

"Unscrupulous elements have created a fake website bearing url www.nrlindia.in of Numaligarh Refinery Limited by replicating NRL's authentic Corporate Website www.nrl.co.in to defraud money from unsuspecting candidates for fake vacancies advertised under Career section," she said. "The company requested everyone to be cautious and not pay any money on the fraudulent website against non-existent jobs," she added.

"The fake website features a link named 'Career' at the Main Menu of Home page. Clicking on the link takes one to the page where 3,235 fake vacancies are being advertised seeking details of the candidates and redirecting them to the Payment Application page for making Rs 1,000 online transfer for their application," she further informed in her statement.

With inputs from PTI