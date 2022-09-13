Fact check: Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s British Raj claims debunked

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Carlson, who is known for his outlandish commentary, this time took on India, saying the 'benign' British left behind an entire civilisation here in 1947, overlooking excesses like the Bengal famine and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Many, including Shashi Tharoor reacted to the rant in Twitter.

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s comments on British Raj in India has been condemned as “racist” and “supremely uninformed” after the political commentator extolled the virtues of colonial rule, saying it helped India to prosper.

Praising the late queen Elizabeth II, Carlson, who is known for his extreme views on geopolitical subjects, said the British Empire was “benign,” overlooking the British excesses such as the Bengal famine of 1943 and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said Britain left civilisation behind when they left India in 1947.

Here’s a look at what Carlson claimed and how he was mistaken.

Claim

"When the British pulled out of India, they left behind an entire civilisation, a language, a legal system, schools, churches and public buildings, all of which are still in use today. Here's the train station the English built in Bombay, for example... After 75 years of independence, has that country produced a single building as beautiful as the Bombay train station that the British colonialists built? No, sadly, it has not. Not one.”

Truth

India has always been a land of architectural excellence, be it the Taj Mahal that was built before the British established its rule in India or the neo-Dravidian architectural wonder, the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha, which was completed in 1956.

In his speech, Carlson referred to Mumbai’s Victoria Terminus station which was renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in 2016.

A number of experts have said that the British infrastructure in India was established for the East Indian Company and British officials to more efficiently transfer indigenous wealth to their home nation.

A research by economist Utsa Patnaik, published by Columbia University Press, showed that Britain had drained a total of nearly $45 trillion from India during the period 1765 to 1938 through the trade system.

American historian Brooke Adams has said that the plunder following the defeat of Bengal Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah in the Battle of Plassey in June 1757 by the East India Company was so excessive that it spurred Britain’s Industrial Revolution.

Claim

“The British Empire produced the finest manufactured goods, ever made anywhere at any time, including now.”

Truth

India had a superior cotton manufacturing industry from the early 17th century with established dye technology, mechanical devices and an elaborate division of labour. Prior to colonising India, Britain bought goods like textiles and rice from Indian producers and paid them with silver. However, English silk and wool weavers felt threatened and rioted after Indian cotton became popular among all classes of British women. In 1725, the British banned Indian textiles. In 1765, the East India Company established a monopoly over Indian trade after taking control of the subcontinent.

Claim

“The British empire was more than just genocide. In fact, the British did not commit genocide, except, arguably, against the Dutch during the Boer War.”

Truth

British policies under the premiership of Winston Churchill were a significant factor contributing to the Bengal famine of 1943, which killed up to three million people, revealed studies.

“This was a unique famine, caused by policy failure instead of any monsoon failure,” The Guardian quoted Vimal Mishra, the lead researcher and an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, as saying.

The British were also responsible for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in which men, women and children were slaughtered under the supervision of General Dyer.

Reacting to Carlson’s rant, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his anger in a tweet. "I think @twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool,” wrote Tharoor.

This is not the first time that Carlson has gone drastically wrong. Earlier, he had asserted that Anthony Fauci, former director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had committed “very serious crimes.” He accused Fauci of apparently engineering “the single most devastating event in modern American history.” He also called Fauci a “Stalinist midget.” And there are plenty more such opinions before and after.