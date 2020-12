A day after facing flak for removing the official page of 'Kisan Mukti Morcha', the social media giant Facebook on Monday released a statement, clarifying that it had taken down the page after its automated systems flagged the pages of 'Kisan Ekta Morcha' as "spam" following increased activity.

"As per our review, our automated systems found an increased activity on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/kisanektamorcha and flagged it as spam, which violates our Community Standards. We restored the page in less than three hours when we became aware of the context. The review showed that only the Facebook page was affected by the automated systems while the Instagram account remained unaffected," Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook had taken down the ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha’ page on Sunday and the same was restored after a few hours following massive outrage on social media over the blocking of page.

The page is used page by farmers for updates on their protest against the Centre’s farm laws. The page has over 1,28,000 followers.