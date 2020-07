Facebook-backed online learning platform Unacademy has acquired postgraduate medical entrance exam preparation platform PrepLadder for $50 million. With this move Unacademy will strengthen its presence in medical entrance examination categories such as NEET PG and FMGE.

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy, says bringing PrepLadder on board will play a strategic role for Unacademy in the medical entrance examinations category.

“At Unacademy, we have been working towards democratizing education and this acquisition is a step towards achieving that goal. The exponential growth in Unacademy’s subscriber base is a testament to the increasing demand for quality online education and our consistent efforts. I look forward to working with the PrepLadder team as they become a part of the Unacademy Group,” adds Munjal.

Started in 2016, PrepLadder specialises in medical examinations and provides access to education services and preparation material for exams such as NEET PG, AIIMS PG, NEET SS, and FMGE.

Founded by Deepanshu Goyal, Vitul Goyal, and Sahil Goyal, the company claims have to 5,000 active subscribers.

Deepanshu Goyal, co-founder, PrepLadder, said, “We are extremely happy to be a part of the largest learning platform in India. Unacademy and PrepLadder are working towards the common goal of making quality education accessible to all. We believe that the synergies between both products will truly create a mark in the industry.”

In the past 3 months, the edu-tech platform has recorded a 100 percent increase in its paid subscriber base.

According to Unacademy, the average daily watch time across its platforms has witnessed a steep increase of 100 percent with monthly watch time minutes at an all-time high of over 1 billion.

Over 525,000 learners attempted various mock tests on the platform for competitive examinations such as UPSC, NEET-PG, and CAT, among others, during this period.

Unacademy, which has over 10,000 educators and 30 million plus learners, recently acquired Kreatryx and taken over the custodianship of CodeChef as a part of its inorganic growth strategy.

Earlier in 2018, Unacademy had acquired Wifistudy, a leading learning platform on YouTube in the APAC region with over 10 million subscribers. In February, Facebook and General Atlantic invested $110 million along with the existing investors in Unacademy.

Its investors include Facebook, SAIF Partners, Sequoia India, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, Blume Ventures and General Atlantic.

While the startup industry is facing the heat of COVID19, the ed-tech sector is witnessing is shining bright and garnering a lot of attention from investors.