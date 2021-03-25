  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

EY Entrepreneur of the year award: India surging ahead as an economic power, says Mukesh Ambani

Updated : March 25, 2021 11:04 PM IST

Congratulating all entrepreneurs who won awards, Ambani said in the virtual address, "The key driving force of India’s rise will be our entrepreneurs, who are inventing new things everyday that can transform India and the world"
Published : March 25, 2021 10:35 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,189 samples test positive for variants of concern, says health ministry

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,189 samples test positive for variants of concern, says health ministry

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement