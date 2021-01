The Supreme Court on Monday said that it was extremely disappointed at how the government has handled the protest by farmers over three new farm laws. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are protesting at the borders Delhi-NCR for over a month battling harsh weather conditions.

"We are extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between govt and farmers over new farm laws: We are not talking about the repeal of these farm laws at the moment; this is a very delicate situation," says Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

In harsh words, the court said, "If you don't stay the laws, we will. Why is the government seeing this as a prestige issue? What is the problem with not implementing the law?"

The court observed that there is not a single petition which says that these farm laws are beneficial to farmers. "We don't know whether you are part of the solution or part of the problem," the apex court told the Centre.

The top court reiterated the need for a committee on farm laws and said, "It will stop their implementation if the panel advises doing so. The court added that its intention was to see a negotiated solution but there has been no response from Centre on willingness to put farm laws on hold.

The court also asked farmers not to encourage old people and women to participate in the protest. "Whether you have faith or not, we are the Supreme Court of India, we will do our job. We don't know whether people are observing social distancing but we are concerned about them (farmers) getting food and water," the court said.

Representing the government, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the talks are underway. "There have been extensive expert committees that have advised against APMC regimes. There have been widespread consultations."

When the Attorney General sought time, "We have given you enough long rope Mr Attorney General, please don't lecture us on patience."

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 appeared heading nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'. Today's hearing assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15.